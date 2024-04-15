Union Minister Jaishankar presses for early return of 1 7 Indians aboard cargo vessel seized by Iran

April 15, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday, April 15, pressed for the early return of 17 Indians, who are onboard the Israel-affiliated container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13.

“I would absolutely press for these people to come back to India as early as possible,” Mr. Jaishankar told mediapersons in Bengaluru.

“Yesterday (Sunday) night, I spoke to my Iranian counterpart. I pressed him that...there are 17 crew members from India (on the seized vessel). We are making a point to the Iranian government that they should be released and not detained,” he said. “My Iranian counterpart was responsive,” the minister noted with optimism.

There were some follow-up conversations between the Indian embassy and Iranian authorities after his interaction with his Iranian counterpart, he noted.

“I am getting some reports. But I want my embassy people to go there and meet those people. That will be my first point of satisfaction,” Mr. Jaishankar said.

Stating that the Indian government will be there for any Indian who is in trouble outside the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees were for “both inside the country and outside.”

“Whenever an Indian travels abroad, Mr. Modi gives a guarantee that whatever trouble you are in, we are there for you. We have showed it in Ukraine, Sudan and during Covid times,” he said.

