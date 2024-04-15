GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Union Minister Jaishankar presses for early return of 1 7 Indians aboard cargo vessel seized by Iran

Spoke to my Iranian counterpart on April 14 night, he was very responsive, says the External Affairs Minister

April 15, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, State Chief Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan, address a press conference at Lok Sabha Election Media Center, in Bengaluru on April 15 2024.

Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, State Chief Spokesperson Ashwathnarayan, address a press conference at Lok Sabha Election Media Center, in Bengaluru on April 15 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday, April 15, pressed for the early return of 17 Indians, who are onboard the Israel-affiliated container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13. 

“I would absolutely press for these people to come back to India as early as possible,” Mr. Jaishankar told mediapersons in Bengaluru. 

“Yesterday (Sunday) night, I spoke to my Iranian counterpart. I pressed him that...there are 17 crew members from India (on the seized vessel). We are making a point to the Iranian government that they should be released and not detained,” he said. “My Iranian counterpart was responsive,” the minister noted with optimism. 

There were some follow-up conversations between the Indian embassy and Iranian authorities after his interaction with his Iranian counterpart, he noted. 

“I am getting some reports. But I want my embassy people to go there and meet those people. That will be my first point of satisfaction,” Mr. Jaishankar said. 

Stating that the Indian government will be there for any Indian who is in trouble outside the country, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantees were for “both inside the country and outside.” 

“Whenever an Indian travels abroad, Mr. Modi gives a guarantee that whatever trouble you are in, we are there for you. We have showed it in Ukraine, Sudan and during Covid times,” he said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Iran / Israel / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.