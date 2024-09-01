Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw unveils prototype version of Vande Bharat sleeper coach

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday (September 1, 2024) unveiled the prototype version of the Vande Bharat sleeper coach here at the BEML's facility.

The coach will undergo rigorous trials and tests in 10 days before rolling it out on the track for further testing, Mr. Vaishnaw told reporters.

The minister also launched the new 9.2-acre hangar facility dedicated to the export of standard and broad-gauge rolling stock. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trainset, a first of its kind in India, has been designed and manufactured by BEML, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence.

According to Mr. Vaishnaw, the train is designed with a focus on passenger comfort and safety, the trainset features Austenitic stainless-steel construction, advanced crashworthy elements, and high-grade fire safety standards that meet the stringent EN45545 HL3 requirements. “This trainset represents a significant leap forward in Indian rail technology, offering a travel experience on par with European standards. The coach will undergo extensive trials and tests over the next 10 days before it is rolled out onto the track for further evaluation,” he added.

Passenger operation in next three months

He further added that the train is expected to be ready for passenger operations within the next three months. The train is equipped with an array of modern features aimed at enhancing the passenger experience. These include an integrated reading light with USB charging provision, public announcement and visual information systems, modular pantries, and special berths and toilets for differently-abled passengers.

According to railways, the First Class AC car also boasts showers with hot water, adding a touch of luxury to long-distance travel. Additionally, the train is designed with additional safety features such as specially designed crash buffers and couplers, ensuring maximum passenger safety.

Ticket prices comparable to Rajdhani

Mr. Vaishnaw said that the ticket pricing for the Vande Bharat sleeper will be aligned with Rajdhani fares. “The fare structure will be comparable to Rajdhani and will remain affordable, considering the needs of middle-class families. The Vande Bharat sleeper train is designed to meet the aspirations of Indians, making it ideal for overnight journeys covering distances of 800 to 1,200 km.”

Meanwhile, BEML’s new hangar facility is expected to play a crucial role in the export of rolling stock, expanding the company’s global footprint. “The 9.2-acre facility will cater to the production and assembly of standard and broad-gauge rolling stock, reinforcing BEML’s commitment to innovation and excellence in rail transportation,” BEML officials said.