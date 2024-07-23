Union Budget slashes Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project allocation by ₹100 crore

The Union Budget has reduced the allocation for the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) by ₹100 crore compared to the previous year.

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 for the fiscal year 2024-25 allocated ₹350 crore for the BSRP, down from last year’s allocation of ₹450 crore.

The suburban rail project, which includes constructing a 148 km network across four corridors in the city, is projected to cost ₹15,767 crore. Both State and Central governments will contribute 40% of the funding, with the remainder to be secured through external borrowing. After overcoming numerous obstacles, Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (KRIDE) has begun work on the Baiyappanahalli to Chikkabanavara corridor, which spans 25 km and will feature 14 proposed stations.

Rail activists say the project that saw an inordinate delay in execution received the much-needed push but said the allocation could have been higher.

Rajkumar Dugar, convener of Citizens for Citizens (C4C), told The Hindu, “I believe that the project needs more than just financial support; it requires a strong push from the Ministry of Railways. Beyond financial resources, it’s crucial for our public representatives to fully understand the various aspects of the BSRP and actively monitor and facilitate its progress. The project faces several challenges, including a lack of proactive cooperation from SWR. These issues urgently need to be addressed with intervention from MPs.”

Meanwhile, KRIDE sources said the Budget outlined a realistic funding requirement. An official said, “KRIDE is actively working on securing the necessary funds for the project through external agencies.”

Congress MLA and Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy expressed his disappointment with the Central government for not allocating any funds to Bengaluru in the Budget.

“Despite Bengaluru having four BJP MPs, they couldn’t secure any projects for the city. Additionally, the central government has cut ₹100 crore from the suburban project. The Bengaluru MPs must explain to the people why they can’t bring funds to the city,” he told The Hindu.

On the other hand, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said the Budget’s emphasis on urban development and infrastructure will significantly benefit Bengaluru.

“The increased focus on transforming our cities into world-class hubs through improvements in transportation, urban sanitation and solid waste management is a boon for Bengaluru. The ₹11 lakh crore investment in capital expenditure will fund key projects like the Bengaluru Metro, Bengaluru Suburban Railway and other crucial developments for the city. At a time when India is rapidly urbanizing, the government is prioritizing the development of urban centres and spaces to ensure they receive the attention they deserve,” he said.

CM skeptical of Hyderabad-Bengaluru corridor

A Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project was announced in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23. This initiative is part of the industrial development plan for the southern States under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014.

Reacting to the announcement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed concern that the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project might remain just a statement, as the Central government has yet to implement several projects announced in previous budgets.

“For earlier projects, the Central government has not provided any funding so far. Given this, it is uncertain how and when they will fund the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, and it seems unlikely that the center will implement it.

