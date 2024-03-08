GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Union Bank of India celebrates International Women’s Day

March 08, 2024 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2024, the Union Bank of India, Regional office, Bengaluru East, organised various events with a tagline #InspireInclusion #IWD 2024, under the EmpowerHer initiative of the Bank with a theme “Count Her In: Invest in Women and accelerate growth” to honour and felicitate its women power.

Ashwini Y.T., Deputy Registrar of Co Operative Societies, was the chief guest. In her address, she said that since ancient times, women in India have been empowered and their contribution in the progress of society and nation is immense and unmeasurable. Women are equally capable and talented to work for the betterment of society. She also added that women should be proud of themselves and enjoy each moment of womanhood with dignity, according to a release from Union Bank of India.

