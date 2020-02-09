Unified platform to register plaints with multiple agencies

Be it pothole-ridden roads or leaking sewage, broken street lights or BMTC buses not stopping at the designated spot, citizens can now register and track all such grievances with a click of a button instead of contacting an individual agency.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday launched the ‘Namma Bengaluru’ web application, a one-stop platform that can be downloaded as an app on mobile phones or accessed on desktops.

Developed by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), it will act as a single-window interface with as many as seven government agencies, including Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Ltd. (Bescom), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Bengaluru Metropolitain Region Development Authority (BMRDA), and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC).

Citizens can register their grievances through texts, and also by uploading photos and videos and updating their location through the geocoding service.

Basavaraju S., Special Commissioner (Revenue and IT), said that the platform would be improved once officers and citizens start using it.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that Namma Bengaluru was developed with the support and coordination of all the agencies. “We will ensure that grievances reach the right agency on time and the registered complaints are solved in a time-bound manner,” he said.

The app can be downloaded through bbmp.gov.in. or https://nammabengaluru.org.in/login

However, many citizens expressed their reservations about the efficacy of the platform given that the BBMP’s Sahaya app failed to live up to its name. Poor interface and complaints being closed before they were solved were some of the problems.

Updated Sahaya app

The glitch-ridden Sahaya app, however, has been updated, and its new avatar was launched on Saturday by the Chief Minister. In Sahaya 2.0, back office, staff app, citizen app, and grievance dashboard are all connected to the cloud server. The app can be accessed through the Namma Bengaluru platform.

“The redesigned module has provisions for automatic assignment and automatic escalation of complaints to higher authorities,” Mr. Basavaraju said.

Civic officials promised that problems would not be closed without or before they are addressed.

Mechanical sweepers

The BBMP received 15 mechanical sweepers and six ambulances on Saturday. Mayor M. Goutham Kumar said the mechanical sweepers can clean up to 40 km of roads a day.

“The machines will be used to clean high-density corridors, arterial and sub-arterial roads, and the central business district. This will also help us in reducing dust and score more in Swachh Survekshan,” he said.