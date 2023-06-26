Unidentified pedestrian knocked down by speeding vehicle

June 26, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

An unidentified man aged around 50 was found dead on the divider of the BGS flyover ramp on Sunday night.

The City Market traffic police reached the spotand found the man lying unconscious with severe head injuries.

He was taken to Victoria hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police said that an unidentified vehicle coming from Town Hall towards Mysuru Road knocked him down when the victim was crossing the road.

The police have registered a case of hit and run, and efforts are on to track down the vehicle and ascertain the identity of the deceased.

