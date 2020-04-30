Unidentified object sparks off panic in Bengaluru

A suspicious object abandoned in the middle of Kathriguppe main road sparked off panic among residents on Thursday morning. The police cordoned off the area before alerting the bomb detection and disposal squad. The item was shifted to Hanumanthanagar police station.
“Our preliminary investigation revealed that it could be an explosive object, and we immediately alerted the Forensic Science Laboratory team. It was later revealed that the object contained potassium nitrate, a chemical used in firecrackers,” said a police officer, adding that the object was with the FSL for further inquiry.
City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao urged people not to panic and said the situation was under control.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Rohini Katoch Sepat said that prima facie, it looks like it could have been be a firecracker that fell on the road. The police are awaiting the FSL report.
