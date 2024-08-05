A woman waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk was molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru on August 3. The incident was caught the CCTV camera of a house on the road.

Following the one-minute-long clip going viral on social media on August 4, police tracked down the victim, who lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR. A case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.

Police are trying to track down the culprit.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. The victim, a woman in her thirties, was waiting in front of the house of her neighbour in a narrow bylane. They were to go for a morning walk.

CCTV camera footage shows a man approaching her from behind, catching her unawares. He hugged her and molested her. The woman can be seen trying to free herself from his grip, screaming for help. On freeing herself from his clutches, she runs away from him. Soon, dogs can be heard barking. The man chases the woman, grabs her and tries to silence her screams for help. But, as she fights back and her cries for help grew louder, the man fled from the spot.

The face of the man is visible in the CCTV camera footage.

