GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Unidentified man molests woman out for morning walk in Bengaluru, flees as she cries for help, incident caught on CCTV camera

Police tracked down the victim after the one-minute-long clip went viral on social media

Updated - August 05, 2024 02:04 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 01:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A woman waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk was molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru on August 3, 2024. The incident was caught the CCTV camera.

A woman waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk was molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru on August 3, 2024. The incident was caught the CCTV camera. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman waiting for a neighbour to join her for a morning walk was molested and assaulted by an unidentified man in Konanakunte police station limits in Bengaluru on August 3. The incident was caught the CCTV camera of a house on the road.

Following the one-minute-long clip going viral on social media on August 4, police tracked down the victim, who lodged a complaint. Police registered an FIR. A case has been registered under Sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023.

Police are trying to track down the culprit.

The incident took place around 5 a.m. The victim, a woman in her thirties, was waiting in front of the house of her neighbour in a narrow bylane. They were to go for a morning walk.

CCTV camera footage shows a man approaching her from behind, catching her unawares. He hugged her and molested her. The woman can be seen trying to free herself from his grip, screaming for help. On freeing herself from his clutches, she runs away from him. Soon, dogs can be heard barking. The man chases the woman, grabs her and tries to silence her screams for help. But, as she fights back and her cries for help grew louder, the man fled from the spot.

The face of the man is visible in the CCTV camera footage.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.