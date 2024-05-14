ADVERTISEMENT

Unidentified man found murdered on footpath

Published - May 14, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified man was found murdered on the footpath of K.R. Road in Banashankari on Sunday night.

The police said that the deceased was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was sleeping on the footpath. The accused, who was found walking, tripped on him, which led to a heated argument. In the melee, he dragged him for a few yards and attacked him with a stone, leading to his death. The police have registered a case of murder, and efforts are on to identify the accused through the CCTV footage in the vicinity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

crime / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US