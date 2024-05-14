Unidentified man found murdered on footpath

An unidentified man was found murdered on the footpath of K.R. Road in Banashankari on Sunday night.

The police said that the deceased was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol and was sleeping on the footpath. The accused, who was found walking, tripped on him, which led to a heated argument. In the melee, he dragged him for a few yards and attacked him with a stone, leading to his death. The police have registered a case of murder, and efforts are on to identify the accused through the CCTV footage in the vicinity.