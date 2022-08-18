Unidentified man found dead in a sump of MS Building in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 18, 2022 20:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The police recovered the body of an unidentified man aged around 30 year found in a water sump in MS Building on Thursday.

The incident came to light when fireman came to fetch water for the fire tender from the sump and found the body floating and alerted the control room. Vidhana Soudha police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

There were no visible marks on the body and postmortem report will ascertain the exact reason behind the death, a police officer said. The police have alerted other police stations in and around the city to get the identification of the body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app