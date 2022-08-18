Unidentified man found dead in a sump of MS Building in Bengaluru

The police recovered the body of an unidentified man aged around 30 year found in a water sump in MS Building on Thursday.

The incident came to light when fireman came to fetch water for the fire tender from the sump and found the body floating and alerted the control room. Vidhana Soudha police rushed to the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

There were no visible marks on the body and postmortem report will ascertain the exact reason behind the death, a police officer said. The police have alerted other police stations in and around the city to get the identification of the body.