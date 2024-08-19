Unfinished stormwater drain in A.K. Gopalan Colony Road turns into hotbed for mosquitoes and accidents in Bengaluru

Unfinished work on a storm water drain in A.K. Gopalan Colony Road has resulted in heavy waterlogging and frequent accidents in this neighbourhood of high-rise apartments and office buildings in Bengaluru. A hotbed for mosquito breeding, residents attribute a rise in dengue cases in the area to this issue.

“Around eight months ago, they dug up half the area and left it like that for three months. They covered a part of the drain, in front of the apartment gate, with slabs two months ago after repeated requests. The rest of the drain remains open,” said J. Mahesh, a resident.

The excavated ground, which is approximately 20 meters long and 5 meters wide, is filled with a combination of sewage and rainwater in the last month.

Sanjeevini Vaibhav Apartment’s main gate is situated right next to the waterlogged area, due to which residents fear for the safety of their children.

“The water is 2.5 to 3 feet deep. Around 50 children have to stand right next to it and wait for the school bus in the morning. We cannot send any children there without a parent. You never know when a child will run here and there, or wander away. We are worried about their safety, especially since the electrical wires are right above the drain,” explained Sukumar, president of the apartment’s residents’ welfare association.

Groups of mosquito larvae can be seen floating amidst the debris and garbage accumulated in the water.

“There have been 20 dengue cases in our apartment in the last one month,” claimed one resident. “Before the rains, the area used to be filled with a brown sludge. We don’t know what it is or what diseases it could cause,” said another resident.

The stretch of A.P. Gopalan Road is an important link between Channasandra and Whitefield Main Road, and sees heavy traffic jams in the evenings. Residents say that the area sees cars, bikes and trucks frequently get stuck in the dug-up area.

“I was coming on my bike and fell down. My shoulder was fractured,” said Mayank, a resident.

“Every three days or so, a bike or a car would have gotten stuck in the drain,” said Mr. Sukumar.

Residents of A.K. Gopalan Colony complain that repeated appeals to the BBMP have not led to any action.

“I have been forwarding photos to the BBMP JE and AE since April, but nobody is taking action. We don’t know what to do now,” said Venkateshan, the manager of Sanjeevini Vaibhav Apartments.

A BBMP official said the work was halted due to rain and work will resume after the monsoon.

