Uneven pavements, debris prove to be a minefield for pedestrians

Citizens are taking to social media to complain about the injuries they have sustained while trying to navigate the city’s pavements, many stretches of which are in a state of disrepair. Over the past week, several accidents have been reported in which pedestrians have been injured due to either unfinished work or dumping of construction material.

On Sunday, architect and activist Naresh V. Narasimhan tripped and hurt himself on the footpath just outside his house on 24th Main, J.P. Nagar. While the footpath on one side of the road has been developed, the other side has been ignored.

“The footpath has been uneven for a few months now. The TenderSURE work on the road is incomplete, exposing pedestrians to danger. Like the Bus Priority Lane, what is also important is a Pedestrian Priority Lane. The civic body needs to pull up its socks and first fix the footpaths,” he said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Special Commissioner (Projects) Ravikumar Surpur told The Hindu that the detailed project report (DPR) includes shifting of utilities, creating utility ducts, and developing the footpath and carriageway. “We will look into the particular case to ascertain the reasons why the footpath has not been developed,” he said.

On Friday, the city's Cycle Mayor Sathya Sankaran's 72-year-old mother fell after tripping over a pipe jutting out in the bus stand on New BEL Road while trying to board a bus. “She is still limping and is also down with fever. The wound on her knee is not healing fast enough,” said Mr. Sankaran.

The BBMP, after being pulled up by the Karnataka High Court in November, had put out a public notification informing citizens that they can claim compensation for loss or damage caused by bad footpaths and roads. However, the civic body is yet to frame rules to claim compensation.