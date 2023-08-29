Unemployed youth arrested for robbing home-alone woman

August 29, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The HSR Layout police have arrested a 25-year-old unemployed man for robbing gold valuables from a home-alone woman after attacking her in broad daylight last Monday.

The accused, identified as Joshua Irudhayaraj, a resident of S.G. Palya, was an alcoholic and spendthrift, the police said. Desperate to make quick money, he decided to rob home-alone women, said the police. The accused used to watch women who would come out of houses to drop their children to school. He would zero in on women who held a key in their hand. This was to confirm that they were alone at home, according to DCP C.K. Baba. The accused would then follow the victims, attack them and rob their valuables.

Using a similar modus operandi, the accused followed the victim who returned home after dropping her daughter at the school bus pick up point. Her husband, who worked in a private firm at Bommasandra, had gone to office.

After confirming her house, the accused knocked on the door posing as a courier delivery personnel. As the victim opened the door, the accused threw chilli powder into her eyes and attacked her with a knife before robbing her gold valuables weighing 45 grams.

The accused returned home and with the help of his friends, pawned the valuables and spent the money. Meanwhile, the HSR Layout police, who had taken up the case, swung into action and analysed the CCTV camera footage from in and around the locality. In one of the footage, the police found that the accused was watching over women at a tea shop. Following the leads, the police zeroed in on Joshua and recovered the valuables from him.