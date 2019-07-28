Undertrial found dead in Central Prison

A 35-year-old undertrial died, allegedly after he slipped from the passage of the barrack where he was housed inside Bengaluru Central Prison, on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Chinnaswamy, a resident Someshwara Layout near Mico Layout. He was arrested by the police on July 14 on charge of murdering his wife at his residence on July 12.

Chinnaswamy was found unconscious by fellow inmates in a pool of blood. The security staff rushed him to the prison hospital, from where he was shifted to Victoria Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The Parappana Agrahara police, who have taken up a case of unnatural death, said Chinnaswamy was suffering from epilepsy and might have collapsed after an attack. However, the police are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of death.