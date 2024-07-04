GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Undertrial caught smuggling mobile phones into Central prison in Bengaluru in rectum

When the undertrial was subjected to medical examination, two mobile phones, which were wrapped in a tape, were recovered from his anus

Updated - July 04, 2024 11:26 am IST

Published - July 04, 2024 11:25 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru.

The Parappana Agrahara jail complex, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Alert officials of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru caught a 25-year-old undertrial who was allegedly trying to smuggle two mobile phones concealed in his rectum on July 2.

This incident not only exposed the use of mobile phones in the high security Central prison of Parappana Agrahara, but also lapses on the part of the police escort. The use of mobile phones continues unabated despite the Central prison having state-of-the-art jammers, which are even causing inconvenience to residents living in and around.

The accused, Raghuveer, was taken to a court for a hearing. After the hearing, he was brought back and handed over to the prison officials.

During the routine formalities, Raghuveer complained of stomach ache to the inspection team, headed by probationary Sub-inspector Divyashri G.

Suspecting something fishy, the officials checked him with a hand-held metal detector, which beeped when brought near the body cavity.

The matter was reported to higher officials. Raghuveer was subjected to medical examination. Two mobile phones, which were wrapped in a tape, were recovered from his anus.

Superintendent Central Prison Mallikarjun B. filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police before initiating a probe to ascertain how Raghuveer managed to get hold of the mobile phones while he was in custody. Police suspect Raghuveer of smuggling the mobile phones at the behest of someone in the prison.

The police have registered an FIR charging Raghuveer under Section 42 of The Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) (penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners), and Section 323 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.