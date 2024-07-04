Alert officials of the Central prison at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru caught a 25-year-old undertrial who was allegedly trying to smuggle two mobile phones concealed in his rectum on July 2.

This incident not only exposed the use of mobile phones in the high security Central prison of Parappana Agrahara, but also lapses on the part of the police escort. The use of mobile phones continues unabated despite the Central prison having state-of-the-art jammers, which are even causing inconvenience to residents living in and around.

The accused, Raghuveer, was taken to a court for a hearing. After the hearing, he was brought back and handed over to the prison officials.

During the routine formalities, Raghuveer complained of stomach ache to the inspection team, headed by probationary Sub-inspector Divyashri G.

Suspecting something fishy, the officials checked him with a hand-held metal detector, which beeped when brought near the body cavity.

The matter was reported to higher officials. Raghuveer was subjected to medical examination. Two mobile phones, which were wrapped in a tape, were recovered from his anus.

Superintendent Central Prison Mallikarjun B. filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Parappana Agrahara police before initiating a probe to ascertain how Raghuveer managed to get hold of the mobile phones while he was in custody. Police suspect Raghuveer of smuggling the mobile phones at the behest of someone in the prison.

The police have registered an FIR charging Raghuveer under Section 42 of The Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) (penalty for introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners), and Section 323 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).