Undertrial caught smuggling marijuana inside prison

Alert security personnel at the central prison on Friday caught an undertrail prisoner while he was trying to smuggle 22 grams of marijuana in his private part.

The accused, Tipu Sultan, was caught during frisking.

Upon a detailed verification, they recovered marijuana wrapped in a plastic cover.Based on a complaint by P. Ranganath, Chief Superintendent of the Prison, the Parappana Agaraha police have registered a case against Tipu under the Karnataka Prisons Act, 1963, and also under various sections of the NDPS Act.

According to the police, the accused was taken to the magistrate court for physical production escorted by the City Armed Reserve personnel and brought back on Friday evening, when he was found in possession of the narcotics. Prison officials have summoned the CAR personnel to ascertain how the accused accessed the contraband while in their custody.

This is the second incident of drug smuggling being foiled by the security personnel. Earlier in the week, security staff found packets of marijuana being thrown into the prison over the high-rise walls. The officials rushed out to find two men and chased them. The duo managed to escape leaving behind a two-wheeler. Investigations are under way in the case.