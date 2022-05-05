Unclaimed, abandoned vehicles to be auctioned

Recent survey across the city estimated over 2,500 vehicles on the streets

If you have parked your vehicle by the street side unattended for a long time, the city administration will shortly serve you a notice, and if there is no response, the vehicle will be auctioned.

The Bengaluru City Traffic Police and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently held a meeting and drafted the policy to dispose of abandoned vehicles on the streets. “A recent survey we carried out across the city led us to discover and enumerate over 2,500 abandoned vehicles. We have shared this list with the civic body. This is apart from the vehicles that are there in front of police stations, which we are trying to dispose of speedily,” said B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

Earlier, the two agencies had drafted a policy to shift these abandoned vehicles to a junkyard in Bingipura, where the traffic police have been allotted land for the purpose. However, the land remade after filling up a garbage landfill is not suited for the purpose and the mud has been caving in and hence unusable, police officials said. So, the agencies have now decided to auction the vehicles with no claimants, giving owners a reasonable amount of time to respond.

“To the vehicles identified during our survey, BBMP will serve notices, paste it on the vehicle and also send the notice to the registered address as per the vehicle number and provide a time of 10 days for the owner to respond. If they do, the owners will be handed over their vehicles after they pay a fine for abandoning it and blocking the road. If nobody responds to the notice, such vehicles will be auctioned and disposed of shortly thereafter,” a senior civic official said, explaining the procedure.

There are a variety of vehicles; some old vehicles that are already in a dilapidated condition, some parked on the roads by owners who do not want to give it away for sentimental value and many may even be stolen vehicles, a senior police official said. “When notices are served to all the 2,500 plus vehicles, many owners who lost their vehicles to theft may end up finding them,” the official said.