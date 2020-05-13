Unauthorised vending at Kalasipalya market cleared, ruckus ensues

Fruit, vegetable, and flower vendors at Kalasipalya market were evicted by the BBMP and the police early Wednesday morning following complaints from residents and the local councillor who alleged that they were not following social distancing norms.

According to Prathibha Dhanraj, councillor for Dharmarayaswamy Temple ward, both Kalasipalya and City Markets were closed following the lockdown. “However, some miscreants started ‘allotting’ space to vendors on Kalasipalya Main Road, A.M. Road, New Extension Road. They were even collecting money for allotting space,” she alleged.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that the vendors had been asked to trade at Singena Agrahara. “However, in the light of unauthorised vending, lack of social distancing and many not wearing masks, the police and BBMP officials have cleared the area,” he said.

Former councillor P. Dhanraj claimed that the local residents had complained about the same to the councillor, following which she brought the issue to the notice of BBMP Commissioner, jurisdictional joint commissioner and police. “As BBMP Special Commissioner S.G. Raveendra and I went round the area in the morning, some miscreants threw cow dung slurry on me,” he said and alleged that zonal BBMP officials had turned a blind eye, despite complaints.

While the vendors staged a protest, the local councillor, accompanied by Sunkenahalli councillor D.S. Ramesh and V.V. Puram councillor Vani V. Rao, later staged a dharna demanding action against the miscreants. The councillor also lodged a complaint with the Kalasipalya police.

After vendors protested, the police deployed additional personnel in the area to maintain law and order.