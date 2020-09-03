Unaccounted cash of ₹65 lakh seized, 3 held

The city police, which stepped up security in the last few days as part of a special drive against drug menace, arrested three persons on Wednesday night, who were moving suspiciously with unaccounted cash amounting to around ₹65 lakh.
The trio — Dastagir, 41, Kiran Kumar, 30, and Masthan — were in an Andhra Pradesh registered car. When the beat police stopped the car, they found a bagpack hidden in the back seat. “Upon checking, they found 18 bundles of currency notes in ₹500 and ₹2,000 denomination. The three men did not provide a convincing reply about the source or money, following which they have been brought to the station,” said a police officer.
A day earlier, on September 1, the police arrested three people from Dakshina Kannada who were attempting to sell diamonds without the required documents. The police recovered 80 pieces of diamonds valued at ₹40 lakh from them.
