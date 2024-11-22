ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to find draft e-Khata? This is what property owners in Bengaluru should do

Published - November 22, 2024 10:24 am IST - Bengaluru

Many users are complaining that they are unable to find the draft as their property details are not popping up when their names are entered in the search column

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.

Property owners wishing to download e-khata have to find basic property details by typing their names on the website (https://www.bbmpeaasthi.karnataka.gov.in/) either in Kannada or English. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Unable to find your property information while searching by typing the owner’s name on the website to download draft e-khata? The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says there are multiple reasons for the same, and has devised a redressal  mechanism. 

Property owners wishing to download e-khata have to find basic property details by typing their names on this website either in Kannada or English.

ADVERTISEMENT

But, many users are complaining that they are unable to find the draft as their property details are not popping up when their names are entered in the search column.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Majority of the owners are unable to find the details owing to inability to put the correct spelling, be it in Kannada or English. The official said that about 80% of property owners fall in this bucket.

This can be resolved with a call to help desk or visiting a Bengaluru One Centre. In these cases, the help desk personnel or data entry person at the Bengaluru One Centre finds the details in a mere two or three searches. 

ADVERTISEMENT

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil, who is instrumental in devising this new system, told The Hindu that inheritance of property is also one of the reasons why details are not showing up. For instance, if a son has inherited ancestral property from his father and mutation was not done, then the son cannot find the draft in his name. In this case, the son should approach the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO). After providing documents, the ARO will click on the inheritance option in the dropdown. menu Then mutation will be done electronically. 

Another instance of not able to find details is pending mutation after purchase of property. If a person has bought a property and has not transferred the manual khata, he/she cannot find the property details. Then he/she can find the details by entering the seller’s name. Later, he/she has to approach the ARO who will electronically carry out the mutation process. If the person is not aware about searching through seller’s name, then he/she can approach a Bengaluru One Center, whose stall will do the same process, Mr. Moudgil informed.

Wrong mismatch is one more impediment. For example if the name Sridevi is mentioned in the manual record book. When typing on the system, if a person spells Shreedevi, it is a mismatch. Then the ARO clicks on the wrong mismatch (in the dropdown menu) to resolve the issue.

Providing details about the above problem, Mr. Moudgil said about 30,000 property records are in the process of being digitised. The owners of these properties will not find digitised khata. If these cases are referred to the ARO, the reason will be known. Once these records are digitised, the owners can download the final e-khata.

The ARO has to resolve all these issues in 10 days once it is assigned to them electronically, failing which they will face action from the department, Mr. Moudgil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related stories

BBMP begins demolition of illegal building
Faceless and contactless: BBMP’s e-khata system, a transparent single source of truth for Bengaluru’s property owners
BBMP e-khata system uses blockchain technology to protect data and carry out fool-proof transactions
All you need to know about the faceless, contactless e-khata system launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike
Bengaluru’s e-khata leads to discovery of duplicate property records in manual registers
BBMP to empower cyber cafes to help property owners apply for e-khatas
BBMP to launch portal for property owners to obtain fresh e-khata
Karnataka to roll out e-khata for all properties in GPs, ULBs to avoid fictitious transactions
E-khatas can now be obtained at BangaloreOne centres
BBMP starts issuing final e-khatas, over 48,000 issued till date

Related Topics

bengaluru

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US