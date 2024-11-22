Unable to find draft e-Khata? This is what property owners in Bengaluru should do

Unable to find your property information while searching by typing the owner’s name on the website to download draft e-khata? The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says there are multiple reasons for the same, and has devised a redressal mechanism.

Property owners wishing to download e-khata have to find basic property details by typing their names on this website either in Kannada or English.

But, many users are complaining that they are unable to find the draft as their property details are not popping up when their names are entered in the search column.

Majority of the owners are unable to find the details owing to inability to put the correct spelling, be it in Kannada or English. The official said that about 80% of property owners fall in this bucket.

This can be resolved with a call to help desk or visiting a Bengaluru One Centre. In these cases, the help desk personnel or data entry person at the Bengaluru One Centre finds the details in a mere two or three searches.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil, who is instrumental in devising this new system, told The Hindu that inheritance of property is also one of the reasons why details are not showing up. For instance, if a son has inherited ancestral property from his father and mutation was not done, then the son cannot find the draft in his name. In this case, the son should approach the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO). After providing documents, the ARO will click on the inheritance option in the dropdown. menu Then mutation will be done electronically.

Another instance of not able to find details is pending mutation after purchase of property. If a person has bought a property and has not transferred the manual khata, he/she cannot find the property details. Then he/she can find the details by entering the seller’s name. Later, he/she has to approach the ARO who will electronically carry out the mutation process. If the person is not aware about searching through seller’s name, then he/she can approach a Bengaluru One Center, whose stall will do the same process, Mr. Moudgil informed.

Wrong mismatch is one more impediment. For example if the name Sridevi is mentioned in the manual record book. When typing on the system, if a person spells Shreedevi, it is a mismatch. Then the ARO clicks on the wrong mismatch (in the dropdown menu) to resolve the issue.

Providing details about the above problem, Mr. Moudgil said about 30,000 property records are in the process of being digitised. The owners of these properties will not find digitised khata. If these cases are referred to the ARO, the reason will be known. Once these records are digitised, the owners can download the final e-khata.

The ARO has to resolve all these issues in 10 days once it is assigned to them electronically, failing which they will face action from the department, Mr. Moudgil said.