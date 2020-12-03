Ulsoor gurudwara razed to make way for a larger place of worship

It was not big enough to accommodate all the visitors

In two years, Bengaluru will get a new gurudwara at Ulsoor. The original landmark Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Ulsoor was razed four months ago to make way for a bigger place of worship.

The original gurudwara was initially started by a few families in 1946 and served a small community of Sikhs. According to Raj Kamal Singh, manager of the gurudwara, over the years, the footfall had increased, and the new building will be better suited to accommodate people.

When the gurudwara was constructed, the footfall was around a hundred a day. “Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the number of visitors on Sundays would cross 6,000. There was just not enough space to accommodate these many people,” he said.

This is the sole reason for the trust managing the gurudwara to take the hard decision to raze the original white structure. “The old structure was demolished around four months ago. Currently, excavation for the foundation is being done. We have encountered rocks, which has delayed the work,” he said and added that they hoped the new gurudwara will have more capacity in the prayer hall and parking facilities.

A temporary arrangement has been made next to where the original structure stood for devotees. Mr. Singh said they have been organising ‘langar’ even during the lockdown, and distributing food and dry rations to the needy across the city.

“With the outbreak of the pandemic in the city, the footfall has fallen due to several restrictions in place. We have shifted to a temporary structure now. Even here, we ensure that the devout maintain social distancing norms, wear masks and have access to hand sanitisers. The activities of the gurudwara are also continuing, despite the fall in the number of visitors,” he added.