Ukraine crisis: Indian students stuck between a rock and a hard place 

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a student who returned from Ukraine.

March 06, 2022 22:43 IST

An estimated 18,000 Indians were in Ukraine when Russia’s invasion began. Most were students, and more specifically, medical students. Though many are now back to the safety of their homes, the unprecedented situation has cast a shadow on their present and future

Pooja Yadav was in her first year in a Ukranian university when she was forced to return. “We are looking for some solution. We’ll wait to see what the Government says. As I got adapted to the study method to foreign universities, I would like to continue studying in one. If going back does not work out, we’ll have to look for something here. But the fees to study here is too high. If something is worked out for middle class families like mine, then studying here will also be good,” she said.

Though Poland has shown openness to accommodate Indian students there, she said she knows little about universities there. “All I know is that I don’t want to give up on medicine. I don’t think anyone would,” she added firmly.

Mohammed Abid Ali, also a first year medical student who returned home to Davangere from Ukraine, said students like him have not planned anything. “The college has announced that we will wait till March 11 and then update about classes. If the Indian Goverment shifts our seats to here, my first preference will be India. Poland is also an option I am thinking about. Our university hasn’t said anything specific about transfer, though at the time of leaving, they were hinting at Romania and said we will get our degrees,” he said.

Though most students like him have been left with no option than to wait and watch, the fee issue is weighing heavily on their minds. “In Ukraine, for a 5.8-year course - which includes five years of studies and an eight month or one year internship - it costs about ₹30 lakh. Around ₹22 lakh will be for academics, the rest for food and accommodation. There is no option of refund right now. Choosing a private college here would cost much more,” he said.

As students point out, most people did not know just how popular Ukraine was a destination of medical studies until the crisis hit. “Many people around the world even asked where Ukraine is,” said a student. But the situation should act as a wake-up call for India to bring some reformation in medical education, many pointed out.

Inchara S. Raj, also in her first year, said, “The Indian and Ukrainian Governments have to together and decide on our future. We will be happy to go back if the situation returns to normal, otherwise, I would like to study in India. I know so many students need to be accommodated, but India is a big country. This should be considered a special case and rules need to be changed to serve justice.”

She also appealed to the Government to use this opportunity to bring in changes so Indian students need not look at other countries in the future. “This is the proper time. Indian students can avoid going to foreign countries for medical education if the availability of government and private college seats is improved while medical education is made more affordable. India doesn’t have enough doctors, which was exposed during the COVID pandemic. All that can change now,” she added.

