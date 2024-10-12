UGCET 2024: Over 26,000 government quota seats remain vacant in professional courses

Following the announcement of the second extended round of seat allotment for UGCET 2024, a total of 26,036 government quota seats in various professional courses, including engineering, agriculture, and veterinary sciences (excluding medical, dental, and AYUSH), remain vacant this year.

Of the 1,11,294 total seats available across different professional courses, 85,259 have been allocated so far.

Engineering seat allocation

In the engineering stream, 66,254 out of 79,907 seats have been allotted. While most computer science and related engineering courses are almost fully booked, significant vacancies persist in civil, mechanical, and electronics engineering.

In civil engineering, out of 5,723 seats, only 2,883 have been allotted, leaving 2,840 vacant.

In mechanical engineering, of the 5,977 seats, 2,783 have been filled, with 3,194 still unallocated.

In computer science, out of 18,794 seats, 18,157 have been filled, leaving 637 seats vacant.

In electronics engineering, of the 11,361 seats, 9,841 have been allocated, with 1,520 remaining vacant.

In pharmacy, 401 seats remain vacant; in yoga and naturopathy, 125 seats are still unallocated; and in practical agriculture, 134 seats remain open.

In nursing, out of 24,642 seats, 12,970 have been filled, leaving 11,673 seats vacant, making it the stream with the highest number of unfilled seats.

H. Prasanna, Executive Director of KEA, said, “Earlier, after the second round of seat allotment, vacant seats were surrendered to colleges. However, this year, due to the government’s directive to allocate only government quota seats through Karnataka Examinations Authority in the second extended round, private quota seats remain unallocated.”

100 new medical seats

In addition, 100 new medical seats have been made available at Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences, Bengaluru. Candidates have until October 14 to enter the new option for this institution, Mr. Prasanna said.

Mr. Prasanna also mentioned that those who have already secured seats elsewhere, as well as those yet to be allotted seats, are eligible to participate in this round by entering their preferences. He said if a candidate is allotted a seat at KIMS based on merit, they will forfeit their previously allotted seat and will not be able to reclaim it under any circumstances.

The category-wise seat matrix has been published on the KEA website for reference.