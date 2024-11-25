 />

UGC guidelines on allowing students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously, as part of NEP-2020, to be examined by SEP Commission

It is unscientific and unrealistic to allow students to pursue two academic courses simultaneously, says Higher Education Minister

Jayanth R.
As part of the National Education Policy - 2020, the UGC had allowed students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in 2022.

Following a recent reminder by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for Karnataka to implement its 2022 order to allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in higher educational institutions (HEIs), the State government has decided to place the scheme before the State Education Policy (SEP) Commission. 

“It is unscientific and unrealistic to allow students to pursue two academic courses simultaneously. Therefore, we have decided to place the guidelines and orders issued by the UGC before the SEP Commission. Then, the committee’s decision will be reviewed and appropriate action will be taken,” said M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, terming the UGC guidelines “impractical.”

The final report of the SEP Commission headed by Sukhdev Thorat is expected by February, 2025.

As part of the National Education Policy - 2020, the UGC had allowed students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously in 2022. However, the Congress government in the State has withdrawn the implementation of NEP, including the four-year honours degree programme, which was implemented by the previous BJP regime. So it has not implemented the 2022 UGC order as well. 

UGC’s displeasure

After various reminders, the UGC has expressed its displeasure about not implementing this programme and issued a new reminder this November 20.

“It has come to our attention that many students continue to face challenges in enrolling in two academic programmes at the same time, primarily due to HEl’s insistence on the submission of migration certificates or school leaving certificates for admission. This requirement limits students’ ability to secure admission to two programmes and undermines the purpose of the guidelines,” the UGC said.

