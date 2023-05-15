UGC asks higher education institutions to introduce ‘Vedic’ Maths, Astrology as part of degree courses

May 15, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

In what is billed an initiation to “attract international learners to India”, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has ordered the introduction of courses based on Indian heritage and culture, such as ‘Vedic’ Mathematics, Sanskrit, Yoga, Ayurveda, Astrology, Indian Ethics, Philosophy, Music, Dance and other forms in all universities and higher educational institutions (HEIs).

The choice of some subjects, such as Astrology, has raised eyebrows.

Guidelines released

In pursuance of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020), “which lays emphasis on the promotion of Indian heritage and culture”, the UGC is planning to introduce the above courses in HEIs, says the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UGC also released the guidelines in this regard and asked all the HEIs to take necessary steps as per the guidelines to start such courses.

It also recommends inclusion of discourse with acharyas, confluence with religious devotees (satsanga), exposure to folk cultures, and visits to famous places as part of the programmes.

Why this courses

“Indian civilization is one of the most ancient civilizations in the world and it is a universally acknowledged fact that Indians have made a remarkably great contribution to every sphere of knowledge. Indian Universities of the ancient period like Takshashila, Nalanda, Vikramshila, Vallabhi, etc were internationally recognized centres of learning where students from across the world used to visit to get themselves equipped with pedantry in various streams of knowledge. Now the instant scheme has been conceived to realign acquaintances from various countries worldwide with this Indian Knowledge system and cultural heritage,” the UGC said.

These courses are short-term multi-tier credit-based modular programmes with multiple entry and exit options. Every programme is of 60-hour duration that may be offered in online or offline mode.

Criticism on choices

However, some of the courses offered by the UGC, such as Astrology, has drawn criticism by educationists.

Speaking to The Hindu, S.G. Siddaramaiah, retired professor and writer, said in the name of introducing Indian heritage and culture to international students, the Union government was thrusting many ideas that are against the very spirit of the secular Constitution.

Courses to be introduced

Indian culture, Indian ethics, ‘Vedic’ mathematics, Astrology, Ayurveda, Yoga, Indian philosophy, Indian music, Indian dance, Indian percussion and vocal music, Holy geographical regions of India, Archaeological sites of India, Indian arts and architecture, Cultural heritage of India, Indian folklore, Indian stage, Indian drama, Sanskrit drama, Indian inscription, Indian manuscript system, Indian script, Indian rituals, Indian food and fashion, Sanskrit language and literature, Prakrit, Hindi, Kannada and other Indian language and literature.