Ugandan national arrested; drug seized

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday arrested a Ugandan national and recovered 200 grams of cocaine worth ₹1 crore from her. Based on a tip-off, a team of NCB officials caught Aisha Manutebi red-handed when she got down from a Karnataka Express train at Cantonment Railway Station.

On checking her baggage they found the cocaine concealed in a box meant for a head phone.

Inquiries revealed that Aisha had procured the drugs from her contact in New Delhi and brought it to the city to sell it to her clients. The accused has been booked under NDPS Act and further investigations are on to ascertain the source of the drugs.