UDF rates increased on flights from Kempegowda International Airport

Booking flight tickets from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to various destinations will be more expensive as the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) has allowed the Airport to collect increased User Development Fee (UDF) for both domestic and international air passengers.

As per a release from the Bangalore Internatioal Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the KIA, UDF for domestic passengers has increased from ₹179 to ₹184 and international passengers have to shell out ₹839. Earlier, UDF of ₹716 was charged for international passengers flying from Bengaluru. The new rates will come into effect from June 1.

A spokesperson of the BIAL said that the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued an order dated January 8, 2020 – addressed to AERA – directing airport operators to discontinue the levy of Fuel Throughput Charges (FTC) on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), in any manifestation, at all airports. It further directed AERA to compensate airport operators for this loss of revenue, as FTC was a regulated charge, by recalibrating other regulated charges such as landing charges and UDF.

“In response to this direction, AERA issued an order on May 26, 2020, allowing BIAL to increase Landing Charges and UDF for FY 2020-21 to compensate for the revenue loss, as a result of abolition of FTC, pursuant to MoCA’s decision. This is increase applicable from June 1, 2020,” states the release.