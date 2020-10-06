UDD tells BBMP to take various services online

The Urban Development Department (UDD) has directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to take various services online to enable ease of doing business.

In an order dated October 6, the UDD has directed the civic body to ensure that services, such as issuing of certificates (completion certificate, occupancy certificates, etc.), are completely online.

Other services include issuing of vacant land tax, road cutting permission, permission for opening play schools, paying guest houses and hostels.

The order also states that the civic body should not have any such procedures and processes offline at any stage, and work as per Sakala services must be followed.