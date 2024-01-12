GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UCO Bank celebrates Foundation Day

January 12, 2024 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

UCO Bank’s Zonal Office, Bengaluru, celebrated its 82nd Foundation Day on January 6. 

On the occasion, the Bank conducted a walkathon for road safety awareness and their banking products. Besides carrying out several CSR activities throughout the day for underprivileged children at different schools., it had also organised blood donation and free health checkup camps as part of their corporate social responsibility. 

Cultural events were also organised in the presence of Prasenjit Roy, Zonal Manager, and chief guest, Kannan Venkatachari, former Chairman and Managing Director of Vijaya Bank, the bank in a release said.  

