Uber announces 24/7 helpline

Taxi app Uber on Tuesday announced the launch of a 24/7 safety helpline that will connect passengers to Uber’s team for issues that require immediate attention.

A company spokesperson specified that the helpline was for ‘non-emergency’ issues such as the car breaking down during the trip, a co-passenger misbehaving or if the caller has had a disagreement with the driver. In the case of an emergency, passengers can press the SOS button available in the app’s safety toolkit, which will connect them directly to the police.

Pavan Vaish, Head of Central Operations (Rides), Uber India and South Asia, said Uber is constantly working on raising safety standards using passenger feedback. All passengers will be able to access the helpline 24/7.

Rakhi S. (name changed on request) a media professional, who uses the app often said: “As a female passenger this has come as a relief. It is reassuring to know help is just a click away. The initiative will be effective only if the team takes immediate action. This would show quality and intent.”

Megha R. (named changed on request) a college student and an irregular Uber user said, “This feature won’t be that useful in the city as people can end the trip and use public transport. But it might be useful on the outskirts of the city.”