With the aim of imparting knowledge on the evolution of agriculture practices to students and the general public, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will be opening a first-of-its-kind museum on its campus in Bengaluru on August 3.

This comes in the context of rapid urbanisation that has virtually disconnected the younger generation from agricultural practices with many not knowing how foodgrains are cultivated in rural India.

Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Pro-Chancellor, UAS-B, will inaugurate the museum.

S.V. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor of UAS, said, “The museum is spread across 963 sq.km. It will have live models and history of agriculture. The museum is based on various themes and models, which will be displayed in six rooms, to cover the diverse aspects of agriculture.”

The facility will display history and advancement in agricultural practices, besides displaying models on soil science and crop cycles. There will be information on various diseases and microbes that infect crops.

It took nearly 10 years for the UAS to build the museum at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

The museum will facilitate visitors to meet scientists to gain more knowledge about agriculture. There will be various sections in the museum dedicated to secondary agriculture, poultry, and animal husbandry.

Effects of climate change, preventive measures and possible solutions are some of the topics that the museum aims to touch upon.

The UAS will also be inaugurating a skill development centre, which will be providing training to farmers and other agriculture workers. The centre will be offering multiple courses related to agriculture. Trainees will get free accommodation.

