HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

UAS to open first-of-its-kind agriculture science museum in Bengaluru on August 3

Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Pro-Chancellor, UAS-B, will inaugurate the museum

August 02, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 11:53 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The museum if an initiative to counter the disconnect of the younger generation from agricultural practices with many not knowing how foodgrains are cultivated in rural India. 

The museum if an initiative to counter the disconnect of the younger generation from agricultural practices with many not knowing how foodgrains are cultivated in rural India.  | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Bengaluru

With the aim of imparting knowledge on the evolution of agriculture practices to students and the general public, the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) will be opening a first-of-its-kind museum on its campus in Bengaluru on August 3. 

This comes in the context of rapid urbanisation that has virtually disconnected the younger generation from agricultural practices with many not knowing how foodgrains are cultivated in rural India. 

Minister of Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy and Pro-Chancellor, UAS-B, will inaugurate the museum.

S.V. Suresh, Vice-Chancellor of UAS, said, “The museum is spread across 963 sq.km. It will have live models and history of agriculture. The museum is based on various themes and models, which will be displayed in six rooms, to cover the diverse aspects of agriculture.”

The facility will display history and advancement in agricultural practices, besides displaying models on soil science and crop cycles. There will be information on various diseases and microbes that infect crops.

It took nearly 10 years for the UAS to build the museum at a cost of ₹1.5 crore.

The museum will facilitate visitors to meet scientists to gain more knowledge about agriculture. There will be various sections in the museum dedicated to secondary agriculture, poultry, and animal husbandry.

Effects of climate change, preventive measures and possible solutions are some of the topics that the museum aims to touch upon.

The UAS will also be inaugurating a skill development centre, which will be providing training to farmers and other agriculture workers. The centre will be offering multiple courses related to agriculture. Trainees will get free accommodation.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka / agriculture / education

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.