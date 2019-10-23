UAS student found dead

A-21-year-old student of the University of Agriculture Science was found dead on Tuesday night under mysterious circumstances on the railway track which passes through the campus.

The deceased, Gagan, was a native of Gauribidanur. He was a first-year B.Sc. student. He was resident of the university hostel.

His parents filed a complaint alleging ragging by senior students and that he had committed suicide unable to bear the torture.

A senior police officer said that his classmates, seniors and college staff will be questioned.

Gagan’s uncle Mallesh said that he scored distinction in SSLC and PUC, and had bagged a government quota seat. He had told his parents about harassment by senior students, he added.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)