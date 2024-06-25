UAS-B to hold ‘Products Santhe’ regularly on last Saturday of every month

Enthused by the response to the recently-held fair of its range of products, the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore has decided to make it a regular feature by holding such fairs once a month.

The UAS-B had organised a fair of various products and produce from its divisions on its campus on June 22. As against the expectation of 3,000 to 5,000 visitors, the fair saw over 15,000 people turning up and an estimated total business of over ₹1.5 lakh.

High demand

“A large number of visitors requested us to consider holding such an event regularly as they liked our quality products, ranging from honey to ghee, millet products and leafy vegetables, handmade soaps to bio-fertilizers. Following this, the university has decided to hold such a fair on the last Saturday of every month on the campus,” UAS-B Vice-Chancellor S.V. Suresha told The Hindu.

The university is holding a meeting soon to finalise details of the proposed event which is the first such initiative among the agriculture and allied universities in Karnataka.

Unlike the experimental one held recently, the proposed regular fair will be more organised and broad-based, Dr. Suresha said, while pointing out that it would accommodate the produce of farmer producers’ organisations and SHGs, and innovative farmers identified by krishi vigyan kendras.

“We are planning to hold the fairs at the place earmarked for the annual krishi mela. Organisations and farmers would be allowed to sell their produce without any rent,” he said.

At the same time, the university will use the occasion to popularise its various technologies and facilities among farmers and other stakeholders, including he public, he noted.

The university is also working on setting up a centre to provide information related to its technologies, facilities and other related things during the fair to the general public.

Earning opportunity

The proposed fair will also provide an opportunity for students of the university to earn while learning as they would be allowed to sell their products as part of their educational requirements.

“The university students will have to work on various products as part of hands-on training programme. This includes bakery products, apiculture related work, growing leafy vegetables. The university will deduct the cost of inputs provided by it them to make the products/produce and allow them to keep the remaining money from the sales proceeds,” he explained.

