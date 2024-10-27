GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAS-B holds special showcase of forthcoming Krishi Mela for children with disabilities

UAS-B has decided to make such special showcasing of Krishi Mela a permanent annual fixture

Published - October 27, 2024 09:43 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

 

It was an emotional moment for children with physical disabilities from different special schools in and around Bengaluru on Sunday, as the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru organised a showcase of forthcoming Krishi Mela at its GKVK campus. 

The idea was conceived mainly to allow these children to get a feel of the popular farm event without any disturbance as there will be a huge crowd when the mela begins.

From across city

The event saw 230 children in the age group of 8 to 18 getting a first-hand feel of live demonstration plots, animal husbandry, and farm museum, among others. 

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

“It was really an emotional moment for the students and their parents/mentors as well as us,” UAS-B vice-chancellor S.V. Suresha told The Hindu. Though several of them were in wheelchairs, their enthusiasm knew no bounds as they went around with the help of student volunteers and faculty of the UAS-B. 

The “special visitors” to the university were particularly thrilled to see a large plot with sunflowers in full bloom.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Sign language was used by experts from these schools to explain the concepts of farming. 

To be inclusive

Explaining the larger idea behind the event, Dr. Suresha said the university was keen to create awareness in society about the need to bring person with disabilities into the mainstream, particularly the farm sector. 

He said the university would examine the possibility of providing vocational training in grafting, grading of produce, sorting and seedling work for such people. This event would now become a permanent fixture ahead of the Krishi Mela.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Children with disabilities during a showcase of the forthcoming Krishi Mela, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

