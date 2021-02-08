Two youth arrested for stealing money from ATMs

08 February 2021 07:51 IST

They learned how to hack an ATM by watching videos online

Alert bank staff caught two youths in the act of withdrawing money fraudulently from ATMs on Thursday. They saw the accused moving suspiciously around the ATM near Jayadeva flyover around 1 p.m. “They kept entering and exiting the ATM kiosk, which attracted the attention of bank employees,” said a police officer.

When they went to investigate, they saw the accused – Vipin Pal, 22, and Gyan Singh, 18 – withdrawing money through fraudulent means, and alerted the police.

“Initially, they claimed to be students, but later admitted to coming to Bengaluru from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh a few months ago in search of jobs. They learned how to hack an ATM by watching videos online,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that the accused had bank accounts with debit cards. “They learnt the trick of withdrawing money without recording the transaction, which kept their balance intact,” the police officer added.

It involves blocking the sensors near the cash dispenser, which leads to the transaction being cancelled even after the money is dispensed. The police seized ₹10,000 from the suspects. The duo claimed to have targeted a few ATMs over the last few days.