Two youth arrested for stealing money from ATMs

Alert bank staff caught two youths in the act of withdrawing money fraudulently from ATMs on Thursday. They saw the accused moving suspiciously around the ATM near Jayadeva flyover around 1 p.m. “They kept entering and exiting the ATM kiosk, which attracted the attention of bank employees,” said a police officer.
When they went to investigate, they saw the accused – Vipin Pal, 22, and Gyan Singh, 18 – withdrawing money through fraudulent means, and alerted the police.
“Initially, they claimed to be students, but later admitted to coming to Bengaluru from their hometown in Uttar Pradesh a few months ago in search of jobs. They learned how to hack an ATM by watching videos online,” said a police officer.
Explaining the modus operandi, the police said that the accused had bank accounts with debit cards. “They learnt the trick of withdrawing money without recording the transaction, which kept their balance intact,” the police officer added.
It involves blocking the sensors near the cash dispenser, which leads to the transaction being cancelled even after the money is dispensed. The police seized ₹10,000 from the suspects. The duo claimed to have targeted a few ATMs over the last few days.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath