Two years on, third party audit of NPKL yet to complete 

November 16, 2023 09:03 am | Updated 09:03 am IST - Bengaluru

The third-party audit of works executed under the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) project, that was taken up in February 2021, is yet to see the light of the day, further delaying the progress of the layout.

The then BDA Chairman S.R. Vishwanath had directed the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to conduct a third-party audit after suspicious escalation of the cost of the project. In 2018, the project cost to develop a layout spanning 4,040 acres was estimated at ₹2,600 crore and initially, 1,800 acre was handed over to the engineering department to start executing the formation of the layout. At present total of 2,652 acres is with the engineering department.

In 2019-2020, the contractors demanded an additional ₹650 crore for end-to-end completion of the layout after which the chairman formed a technical committee to assess the demand as the increase was “suspicious”. However, the committee in its report recommended that there is a need for more funds citing that at the time of the project, only 1,800 acre was handed over to the engineering department. Not convinced by the argument made by the committee, the then-chairman ordered for third-party audit.

A.S. Suryakiran of NPKL Open Forum talking to The Hindu said the cost escalation was made despite handed over land and acquired land being way below the total earmarked land for the project. The BDA first roped in Bureau Veritas for the audit in February 2021 which promptly did some audit till July that year. But the money demanded by the company for their work was about ₹9 crore and BDA was not ready to pay beyond ₹2 crore. This resulted in the company exiting the job.

In July 2021 another company, Alcon Consulting Engineers took up the audit. The company has so far completed the audit of package 2 (UGD, water supply, electrification, STP, pumping stations, ground-level reservoir and others which were executed by SPML Amrutha). On the other hand, it is yet to complete the audit of package 1 executed by L&T Infra and layout division works (levelling of land, site division, culvert network, stormwater drain, and asphalting of roads by KMC and RCC firms).

Mr. Suryakiran said due to the non-submission of the audit UGD water supply, electrification and works which come under the layout division are pending. For instance, a stretch of 5 km-long stormwater drain work is pending and asphalting of 60ft roads in several blocks of the layout is pending. Without completion of these basic amenities, the allottees struggle to build houses layout.

A BDA official said the present commissioner is keen on completing the works and he is taking necessary steps to expedite the process. He has already directed the audit company to submit the report as soon as possible.