Two workers killed as part of ceiling collapses at under-construction site in Peenya

Two construction workers were killed and another seriously injured, when part of the ceiling of a five-storey under-construction building collapsed in Peenya on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Veeresh, 35, from Kalaburagi, and Imam Shiekh, 28, from Yadgir. The injured Prakash, 55, has been admitted to a private hospital and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

According to the police, the three, along with others, were working on the fifth floor of the building near NTTF Circle, when part of the ceiling caved in. As a result, they were buried under iron and cement. The other workers dug them out, but one was killed on the spot, while the other died on the way to the hospital.

The Peenya police sealed off the construction site and conducted spot inspections. The victims were living in Soladevanahalli and working at the site for a few days as daily wagers.

The site, belonging to an electric switch manufacturing company, is situated in the Peenya industrial area. On Saturday, work was being held for construction of the lift duct and the top floor ceiling. The iron material used for the ceiling and the pillars used for centering could not withstand the pressure and collapsed on the labourers, the police said.

While three of them escaped narrowly, the other three were buried under the debris, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Division) Saidulu Adawath said.

The police have summoned the Forensic Science Laboratory team to inspect the quality of the material used for further investigation. The police are now on the lookout for the site engineer and the owner of the company.