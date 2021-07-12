Two who hoodwinked police teams and fled during special drive booked

Bengaluru

12 July 2021 02:08 IST

The Chennammanakere Achukattu police have registered cases against two history-sheeters who allegedly escaped when teams went to secure their custody as part of a massive crackdown on habitual offenders that was carried out across the city on Saturday.

FIRs have been registered against Vikas Shivalingaiah, 27, and Sunil R., 28, from Banashankari 3rd Stage. They have been charged under various sections of the Arms Act, said the police.

“A team of four police personnel went to the residence of Vikas to secure his arrest at around 6.30 a.m. on Saturday. They knocked on the door, but when the accused opened it and saw the police, he pushed them on the ground and escaped. The police were caught unprepared, and they gave chase, but Vikas managed to escape,” said a police officer.

Advertising

Advertising

They called a few neighbours as witnesses and searched his house where they recovered a machete and a dagger kept under the cot.

A similar incident occurred when another team went to secure Sunil at his residence at Ittamadu, four hours later. The police have launched a manhunt for Vikas and Sunil.