Two-wheeler thieves caught; 13 cases solved

Two persons, who used to steal two-wheelers, were caught by the police, who said at least 13 cases have now been cracked.

While probing the theft of a two-wheeler, the Kumaraswamy Layout police busted the ring, and arrested Naveed Pasha, 21, and Syed Roshan, 21. Police recovered 13 two-wheelers worth ₹7 lakh from the accused.

The police said 13 cases in nine police stations in the city have been cracked with their arrest, including five cases in Kumaraswamy Layout police station alone. The police said the duo marked out two-wheelers parked on the streets, broke open their locks, and made away with them at night.