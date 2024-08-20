Two-week public health nutrition course begins at St. John’s Research Institute

To promote research training and capacity building in nutrition, St. John’s Research Institute (SJRI) in Bengaluru in collaboration with the Nutrition Society of India (NSI) is conducting a two-week Public Health Nutrition course titled - “NUtrition Research course to Translate and Utilize REsearch – NURTURE” at the institute.

The course - with a theme “Translating Research to Transform Society” - was virtually inaugurated by Niti Ayog member Vinod K. Paul at the institute. It will go on till August 30.

Aimed at planning effective strategies to prevent and combat diseases such as low birth weight, anemia, micronutrient malnutrition, childhood stunting along with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases in children, the Division of Nutrition at the institute selected 70 participants from across the country through a procedure of open solicitation and a rigorous competitive selection process.

“The overall goal of NURTURE is to train doctoral students, young faculty in academia, State institutes, government nutrition program implementers, technical support units, and members of non-governmental organisations across India on the latest evidence in public health nutrition, implementation research, evaluation, and laboratory analytics,” said Rebecca Kuriyan Raj, Professor and head of the Division of Nutrition at SJRI.

The course is conducted and led by faculty from Division of Nutrition, St. John’s National Academy of Health Sciences, as well as experts from regulatory authorities, and policy makers at the national level such as NITI Aayog, Nutrition Society of India (NSI), ICMR-National Institute of Nutrition, Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) among others.

In addition, international experts such as Editor in Chief, European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Professors from the University of Curtin and the University of Sydney, Australia, Tufts University, Cornell University, and Emory University, USA and the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology will be leading sessions in the NURTURE course, Dr. Raj said.

