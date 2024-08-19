ADVERTISEMENT

Two visually challenged passengers rescued after falling on tracks at Majestic Metro Station

Published - August 19, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

According to an official statement by BMRCL, the quick response of the alert security staff was instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy

The Hindu Bureau

Two visually challenged passengers narrowly escaped injury at the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station, Majestic, on Monday, August 19, after accidentally falling onto the tracks.

The incident occurred at approximately 1.13 p.m. on the Green Line, as three visually challenged passengers were traveling from Jayanagar to Attiguppe Metro Station.

According to an official statement by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the quick response of the alert security staff was instrumental in preventing a potential tragedy. The emergency trip systems were immediately activated, halting the train and allowing for a swift rescue operation. Fellow passengers also played a critical role in ensuring the safety of those who had fallen, officials said.

Fortunately, the rescue operation was successful, and no injuries were reported. The Metro authorities confirmed that the situation was under control, and normal train operations resumed by 1:26 p.m., just 13 minutes after the incident.

On August 1, a four-year-old boy accidentally fell onto the Namma Metro track at Baiyappanahalli station at night, sustaining minor injuries. The incident occurred at 9:08 p.m. when the boy was playing with his sibling on platform number 2 as they waited for a train.

The Station Controller activated the Emergency Trip System (ETS) and alerted the operators of incoming trains. Simultaneously, security guards activated the ETS on both platforms 1 and 2.

