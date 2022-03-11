Bengaluru

Two Ugandan women rescued from prostitution

Sleuths from the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a house in Ramamurthy Nagar and rescued two women from Uganda who had been forced into prostitution. The police team also arrested a woman who was allegedly running the racket and acting as a pimp. The woman running the ring had put advertisements on several online platforms through which she attracted customers, sources said. Police are presently probing the documents of the Ugandan women.


