ADVERTISEMENT

Two traffic policemen caught by Lokayukta in Mandya

February 04, 2024 06:37 am | Updated 06:37 am IST - Bengaluru

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody

The Hindu Bureau

The Lokayukta officials on Saturday arrested a head constable and his junior colleague while they were accepting a bribe from a man for an official favour.

The accused, Rajkumar and Mahadev, attached to the Mandya City traffic police station, had demanded ₹8,000 from Sayyad Sadath, to release his vehicle which had been seized in an accident case. The accused, after negotiations, agreed to reduce the amount to ₹3,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Sadath filed a complaint with the Lokayukta officials who laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting the bribe.

The duo was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act and taken into custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US